Should You Invest in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OPEN is $3.48, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.62% of that float. The average trading volume for OPEN on April 13, 2023 was 25.09M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) has decreased by -2.20 when compared to last closing price of 1.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has risen by 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.85% and a quarterly rise of 43.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.00% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.57% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -37.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPEN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +28.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6595. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 53.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 6,296 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Apr 03. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 771,759 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $10,892 using the latest closing price.

WHEELER CARRIE, the Chief Executive Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 112,066 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that WHEELER CARRIE is holding 18,554,057 shares at $170,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.