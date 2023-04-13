Real-Time Update: Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has seen a -6.28% decrease in the past week, with a -24.91% drop in the past month, and a -29.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for IMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.10% for IMTX’s stock, with a -37.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMTX is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMTX is $16.14, which is $11.39 above the current price. The public float for IMTX is 50.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMTX on April 13, 2023 was 260.27K shares.

IMTX) stock’s latest price update

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 5.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for IMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $12 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Bryan Garnier, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMTX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for IMTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IMTX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

IMTX Trading at -22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Immatics N.V. saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V. stands at +21.71. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.