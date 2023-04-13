Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) has increased by 14.34 when compared to last closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is $5.00, The public float for POAI is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POAI on April 13, 2023 was 533.48K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has seen a 13.80% increase in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a -21.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.22% for POAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for POAI’s stock, with a -17.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POAI Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.35%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +14.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3015. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw 2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1014.16 for the present operating margin

+6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1709.62. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -76.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.