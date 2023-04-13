Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 84.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBTS on April 13, 2023 was 17.04M shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has dropped by -12.12 compared to previous close of 0.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PBTS’s Market Performance

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a 5.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -13.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for PBTS’s stock, with a -80.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0934. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.