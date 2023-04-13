Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has soared by 2.14 in relation to previous closing price of 220.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that Exxon Deal Hunt Signals Possible Shale M&A Wave

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PXD is 233.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for PXD on April 13, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen a 6.80% increase in the past week, with a 15.22% rise in the past month, and a -0.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for PXD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.03% for PXD’s stock, with a 2.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $210 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $225. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

PXD Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.65. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.