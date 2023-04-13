PARTS iD Inc. (ID) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ID is -0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ID is $1.00, which is $0.74 above the current price. The public float for ID is 5.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ID on April 13, 2023 was 60.08K shares.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID)’s stock price has soared by 23.81 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ID’s Market Performance

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has experienced a 38.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month, and a -69.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.80% for ID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.13% for ID’s stock, with a -75.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ID stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ID by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ID in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ID reach a price target of $4.25, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for ID stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

ID Trading at -34.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.53%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ID rose by +38.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2122. In addition, PARTS iD Inc. saw -73.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ID starting from Ciappina Antonino, who sale 19,890 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Dec 29. After this action, Ciappina Antonino now owns 77,453 shares of PARTS iD Inc., valued at $16,051 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Kailas, the Chief Financial Officer of PARTS iD Inc., sale 19,126 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Agrawal Kailas is holding 77,118 shares at $15,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.04 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PARTS iD Inc. stands at -1.77. Equity return is now at value 91.20, with -35.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 204.25 and the total asset turnover is 8.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.