PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The average price predicted for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) by analysts is $34.63, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 82.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PD was 1.42M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) has jumped by 0.93 compared to previous close of 32.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that CEO Who Quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in Layoff Email Apologizes

PD’s Market Performance

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has experienced a -3.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.48% rise in the past month, and a 27.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for PD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.72% for PD’s stock, with a 22.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

PD Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.18. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Tejada Jennifer, who sale 71,375 shares at the price of $31.99 back on Apr 10. After this action, Tejada Jennifer now owns 796,627 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $2,283,286 using the latest closing price.

REZVAN MITRA, the Principal Accounting Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $31.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that REZVAN MITRA is holding 102,840 shares at $158,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.