Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) has decreased by -5.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONCT is 1.52.

The public float for ONCT is 51.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On April 13, 2023, ONCT’s average trading volume was 452.14K shares.

ONCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has seen a -18.89% decrease in the past week, with a -65.49% drop in the past month, and a -75.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.85% for ONCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.92% for ONCT’s stock, with a -72.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ONCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCT reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ONCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

ONCT Trading at -67.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares sank -62.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCT fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6178. In addition, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. saw -72.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCT

Equity return is now at value -62.30, with -56.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.