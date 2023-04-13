OceanPal Inc. (OP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 22.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OP on April 13, 2023 was 840.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OP) stock’s latest price update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a 6.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OP’s Market Performance

OP’s stock has risen by 6.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly drop of -66.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.59% for OceanPal Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for OP’s stock, with a -84.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OP Trading at -34.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3610. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -67.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+69.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc. stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.