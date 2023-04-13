Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is above average at 36.23x. The 36-month beta value for NFLX is also noteworthy at 1.27.

The public float for NFLX is 438.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on April 13, 2023 was 7.34M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.12relation to previous closing price of 338.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/26/23 that Is Blockbuster really coming back?

NFLX’s Market Performance

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen a -4.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.78% gain in the past month and a 1.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $340 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $390, previously predicting the price at $340. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to NFLX, setting the target price at $417 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $326.15. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Hoag Jay C, who sale 3,698 shares at the price of $352.94 back on Jan 31. After this action, Hoag Jay C now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $1,305,172 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.