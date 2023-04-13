Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Morgan Stanley (MS) has gone up by 0.77% for the week, with a -2.86% drop in the past month and a -3.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for MS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for MS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MS is $98.20, which is $14.16 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for MS on April 13, 2023 was 8.05M shares.

MS) stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.45 in relation to its previous close of 85.09. However, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/23 that Inside Morgan Stanley’s Success—and What’s Ahead

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.63. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who sale 46,226 shares at the price of $98.45 back on Feb 13. After this action, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $4,550,950 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 24,556 shares at $98.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 190,440 shares at $2,412,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.