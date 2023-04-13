Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock Faces 1.33% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, MUFG stock has gone down by -0.31%, with a monthly decline of -1.38% and a quarterly plunge of -5.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MUFG is $8.00, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for MUFG on April 13, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 6.47. However, the company has seen a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MUFG Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 468.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.40. Total debt to assets is 21.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.