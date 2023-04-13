Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) has plunged by -2.74 when compared to previous closing price of 10.23, but the company has seen a 16.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is $11.60, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for MARA is 108.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 41.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on April 13, 2023 was 36.54M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA’s stock has seen a 16.92% increase for the week, with a 48.51% rise in the past month and a 73.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.73% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.01% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MARA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 36.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares surge +39.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 190.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Equity return is now at value -112.40, with -48.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.