LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LPSN stock has gone up by 17.14%, with a monthly decline of -47.73% and a quarterly plunge of -53.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.38% for LivePerson Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.18% for LPSN stock, with a simple moving average of -55.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.52.

The average price predicted by analysts for LPSN is $5.38, which is $0.43 above the current price. The public float for LPSN is 70.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPSN on April 13, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

LPSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) has increased by 5.20 when compared to last closing price of 4.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to LPSN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

LPSN Trading at -48.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -48.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw -51.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from LOCASCIO ROBERT P, who sale 3,017 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Apr 10. After this action, LOCASCIO ROBERT P now owns 391,418 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $13,576 using the latest closing price.

Collins John DeNeen, the Chief Financial Officer of LivePerson Inc., sale 1,170 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Collins John DeNeen is holding 193,763 shares at $5,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Equity return is now at value -196.90, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.