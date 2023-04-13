Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is $36.76, which is $16.81 above the current market price. The public float for LAC is 112.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on April 13, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) has increased by 2.43 when compared to last closing price of 19.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LAC’s Market Performance

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has seen a 2.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.60% decline in the past month and a -1.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for LAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.24% for LAC’s stock, with a -17.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LAC Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.44. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.