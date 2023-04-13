Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JWEL is 28.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JWEL on April 13, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

JWEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) has increased by 41.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 125.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JWEL’s Market Performance

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) has experienced a 125.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.38% rise in the past month, and a -24.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.95% for JWEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.67% for JWEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -68.35% for the last 200 days.

JWEL Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.38%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWEL rose by +125.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2646. In addition, Jowell Global Ltd. saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JWEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.09 for the present operating margin

+6.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jowell Global Ltd. stands at -3.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.54. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.75. Total debt to assets is 13.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.12 and the total asset turnover is 3.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.