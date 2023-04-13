Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JFBR is 2.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JFBR on April 13, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

JFBR) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) has dropped by -0.87 compared to previous close of 1.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 69.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JFBR’s Market Performance

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a 69.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.19% drop in the past month, and a 2.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.78% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.38% for JFBR’s stock, with a 1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at 18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.80%, as shares sank -19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +69.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9806. In addition, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd saw 9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.98 for the present operating margin

+21.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stands at -23.66. The total capital return value is set at -22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05.

Based on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR), the company’s capital structure generated 364.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 61.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 24.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.