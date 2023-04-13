Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 8.70x. The 36-month beta value for ITUB is also noteworthy at 0.67.

The public float for ITUB is 5.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of ITUB on April 13, 2023 was 33.76M shares.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has plunge by 2.56relation to previous closing price of 5.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB’s stock has risen by 7.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.51% and a quarterly rise of 6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.15% for ITUB stock, with a simple moving average of 8.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.