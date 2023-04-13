Home  »  Companies   »  Inpixon (INPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying...

Inpixon (INPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INPX is 14.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of INPX was 3.92M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX’s Market Performance

Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.87% drop in the past month, and a -80.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.41% for INPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.99% for INPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -92.87% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -52.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3566. In addition, Inpixon saw -78.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Equity return is now at value -204.40, with -95.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inpixon (INPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

