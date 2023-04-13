Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) Stock: A -19.25% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has gone up by 2.08% for the week, with a -38.74% drop in the past month and a -56.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.33% for INO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.25% for INO’s stock, with a -58.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INO is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INO is $1.40, which is $0.66 above the current price. The public float for INO is 245.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INO on April 13, 2023 was 5.00M shares.

INO) stock’s latest price update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.84relation to previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to INO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

INO Trading at -40.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -37.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8886. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -52.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Weiner David B., who sale 5,833 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Mar 13. After this action, Weiner David B. now owns 910,124 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,708 using the latest closing price.

Weiner David B., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,668 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Weiner David B. is holding 904,291 shares at $14,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2672.64 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2726.67. The total capital return value is set at -79.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.09. Equity return is now at value -98.00, with -68.00 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.61. Total debt to assets is 9.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.