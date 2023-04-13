Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDEX is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IDEX is $1.00, which is $0.91 above the current price. The public float for IDEX is 533.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on April 13, 2023 was 15.91M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.75 in relation to its previous close of 0.10. However, the company has experienced a -17.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX’s Market Performance

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen a -17.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.61% decline in the past month and a -51.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.91% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -74.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDEX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDEX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for IDEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to IDEX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

IDEX Trading at -35.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -17.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1088. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -46.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.