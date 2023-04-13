IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen a 6.53% increase in the past week, with a 31.91% gain in the past month, and a 14.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for IAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.59% for IAG stock, with a simple moving average of 63.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IAG is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IAG is $2.93, which is -$0.18 below the current price. The public float for IAG is 477.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAG on April 13, 2023 was 5.32M shares.

IAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) has surged by 2.31 when compared to previous closing price of 3.03, but the company has seen a 6.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IAG Trading at 22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +31.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.