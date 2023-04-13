Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is above average at 24.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is $17.47, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for HPE is 1.28B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HPE on April 13, 2023 was 13.22M shares.

HPE) stock’s latest price update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 16.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that HP Enterprise Posts Strong Earnings Beat, Lifts Guidance

HPE’s Market Performance

HPE’s stock has fallen by -0.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.06% and a quarterly drop of -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.82% for HPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPE reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HPE stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HPE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HPE Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPE fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPE starting from Hotard Justin, who sale 14,162 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Apr 03. After this action, Hotard Justin now owns 0 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, valued at $226,592 using the latest closing price.

Mottram Phil, the EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, sale 34,764 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mottram Phil is holding 0 shares at $507,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), the company’s capital structure generated 67.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 23.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.