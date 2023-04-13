Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HL is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HL is $6.53, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for HL is 562.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume for HL on April 13, 2023 was 8.78M shares.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has soared by 0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 6.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HL’s Market Performance

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has seen a 1.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.74% gain in the past month and a 8.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for HL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.02% for HL’s stock, with a 34.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to HL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

HL Trading at 16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at -5.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Company (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.31. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.