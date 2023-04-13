Guess’ Inc. (GES) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GES is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GES is $24.00, which is $4.38 above the current price. The public float for GES is 28.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GES on April 13, 2023 was 702.92K shares.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES)’s stock price has soared by 3.26 in relation to previous closing price of 19.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Guess Investor Wants Marcianos Out

GES’s Market Performance

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has experienced a 4.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month, and a -11.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for GES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for GES’s stock, with a 2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GES reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for GES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GES, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

GES Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.97. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from CHIDONI ANTHONY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.60 back on Sep 19. After this action, CHIDONI ANTHONY now owns 199,552 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $166,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess’ Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Guess’ Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

In conclusion, Guess’ Inc. (GES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.