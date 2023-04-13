Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has gone up by 11.45% for the week, with a 9.67% rise in the past month and a 7.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.15% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.48% for GGAL’s stock, with a 33.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) is 7.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GGAL is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is $19.76, which is -$1.43 below the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 90.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On April 13, 2023, GGAL’s average trading volume was 747.55K shares.

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) has increased by 6.09 when compared to last closing price of 11.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. saw 27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.