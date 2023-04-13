Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GFI stock has gone up by 6.44%, with a monthly gain of 41.18% and a quarterly surge of 23.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Gold Fields Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.96% for GFI’s stock, with a 49.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) by analysts is $13.19, which is -$2.35 below the current market price. The public float for GFI is 858.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GFI was 5.79M shares.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.09 in comparison to its previous close of 14.72, however, the company has experienced a 6.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.30 based on the research report published on April 04th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GFI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at 32.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +38.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.04. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 43.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.