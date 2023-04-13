GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 10.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCTK on April 13, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s stock price has plunge by 37.76relation to previous closing price of 1.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 840.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GCTK’s Market Performance

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has experienced a 840.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 583.54% rise in the past month, and a 67.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 154.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 55.25% for GCTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 311.87% for GCTK’s stock, with a 41.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCTK Trading at 186.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 55.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 154.43%, as shares surge +484.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +840.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7700. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc. saw 91.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.