GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is $0.92, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on April 13, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has dropped by -5.15 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS’s stock has fallen by -11.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.11% and a quarterly drop of -15.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.34% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.34% for WGS’s stock, with a -64.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at -28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares sank -16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3446. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Saad Kareem, who sale 2,776 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Apr 03. After this action, Saad Kareem now owns 184,659 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $941 using the latest closing price.

White Karen Ann, the Chief People Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 1,731 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that White Karen Ann is holding 53,717 shares at $587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.