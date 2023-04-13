Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) is 7.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRO is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Frontline plc (FRO) is $21.11, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for FRO is 142.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On April 13, 2023, FRO’s average trading volume was 3.17M shares.

The stock of Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has increased by 4.95 when compared to last closing price of 15.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline plc (FRO) has experienced a 2.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.87% drop in the past month, and a 21.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FRO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

FRO Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Frontline plc saw 30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Frontline plc (FRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.