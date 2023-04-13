Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) has jumped by 32.87 compared to previous close of 2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 67.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is $2.00, which is $17.13 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 3.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On April 13, 2023, FRGT’s average trading volume was 974.14K shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT stock saw an increase of 67.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 40.00% and a quarterly increase of 8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.41% for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.13% for FRGT’s stock, with a -59.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.42%, as shares surge +47.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +67.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw 25.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

The total capital return value is set at -152.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.05. Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.