Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): A Technical Analysis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $45.73, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCX on April 13, 2023 was 12.57M shares.

FCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 41.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

FCX’s Market Performance

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has seen a 2.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.33% gain in the past month and a -7.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for FCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.05% for FCX’s stock, with a 16.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to FCX, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

FCX Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.93. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Mikes Ellie L., who sale 11,678 shares at the price of $43.17 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mikes Ellie L. now owns 32,333 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $504,117 using the latest closing price.

Currault Douglas N. II, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Currault Douglas N. II is holding 136,432 shares at $3,018,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.