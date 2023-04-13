First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has soared by 1.19 in relation to previous closing price of 7.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

The public float for AG is 267.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on April 13, 2023 was 7.52M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG’s stock has seen a 0.66% increase for the week, with a 12.67% rise in the past month and a -14.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for AG’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.