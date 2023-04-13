Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) Stock

In the past week, BXSL stock has gone up by 3.85%, with a monthly gain of 3.68% and a quarterly surge of 9.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for BXSL’s stock, with a 4.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Right Now?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BXSL is $27.13, which is $2.15 above the current price. The public float for BXSL is 159.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXSL on April 13, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

BXSL) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 24.77, however, the company has experienced a 3.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $27 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BXSL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BXSL Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.96. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Marshall Brad, who purchase 7,900 shares at the price of $23.88 back on Nov 21. After this action, Marshall Brad now owns 203,184 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $188,621 using the latest closing price.

Rubenstein Katherine, the Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, purchase 3,359 shares at $23.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Rubenstein Katherine is holding 3,359 shares at $80,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.40 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at +45.57. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), the company’s capital structure generated 132.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.07. Total debt to assets is 55.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.