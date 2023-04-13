EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EQT Corporation (EQT) by analysts is $45.68, which is $13.93 above the current market price. The public float for EQT is 358.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of EQT was 6.93M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EQT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has dropped by -2.30 compared to previous close of 33.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT’s stock has risen by 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.83% and a quarterly drop of -4.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for EQT Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for EQT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to EQT, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

EQT Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, EQT Corporation saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Evancho Lesley, who sale 9,821 shares at the price of $42.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Evancho Lesley now owns 115,895 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $414,003 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William E., the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of EQT Corporation, sale 98,783 shares at $41.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jordan William E. is holding 297,787 shares at $4,104,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, EQT Corporation (EQT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.