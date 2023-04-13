Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is $12.07, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for ENFN is 66.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENFN on April 13, 2023 was 410.15K shares.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.23 in comparison to its previous close of 9.87, however, the company has experienced a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENFN’s Market Performance

ENFN’s stock has risen by 1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.83% and a quarterly drop of -9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Enfusion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for ENFN’s stock, with a -11.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENFN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENFN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENFN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ENFN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ENFN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ENFN Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Enfusion Inc. saw 4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Groman Dan, who sale 3,877 shares at the price of $10.94 back on Mar 17. After this action, Groman Dan now owns 85,979 shares of Enfusion Inc., valued at $42,414 using the latest closing price.

Hammoud Tarek, the 10% Owner of Enfusion Inc., sale 1,870,000 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Hammoud Tarek is holding 386 shares at $20,377,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.96 for the present operating margin

+68.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc. stands at -5.09. The total capital return value is set at -11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.42. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Enfusion Inc. (ENFN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 5.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.