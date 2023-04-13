Ebix Inc.’s (EBIX) Stock: A 27.13% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has gone up by 42.51% for the week, with a 10.69% rise in the past month and a -6.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.89% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.13% for EBIX’s stock, with a -9.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by analysts is $37.75, which is $12.65 above the current market price. The public float for EBIX is 24.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.75% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of EBIX was 526.61K shares.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.50 in relation to previous closing price of 18.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 42.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that India-Focused Payments Company Ebix Races to Raise Cash Against Debt Deadline

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBIX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for EBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

EBIX Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares surge +8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX rose by +42.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.57. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.