Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock Records -50.12% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a -24.43% decrease in the past week, with a -27.59% drop in the past month, and a -50.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 88.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.79% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.49% for DXF’s stock, with a -64.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 10.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DXF on April 13, 2023 was 446.08K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXF Trading at -36.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 88.82%, as shares sank -27.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -24.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1333. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -45.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.60.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.