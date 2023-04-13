CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock Experiences -81.86% Monthly Change

In the past week, CXAI stock has gone down by -13.04%, with a monthly decline of -81.86% and a quarterly plunge of -84.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.61% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.42% for CXAI stock, with a simple moving average of -82.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 2.44x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 0.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXAI on April 13, 2023 was 293.10K shares.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.30 in relation to its previous close of 1.33. However, the company has experienced a -13.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CXAI Trading at -77.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.80%, as shares sank -83.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9860. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -84.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.