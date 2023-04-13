Home  »  Business   »  Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Soar Above 1-Ye...

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.96 in relation to its previous close of 0.90. However, the company has experienced a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/21/23 that Stocks Extend Relief Rally as Attention Pivots to the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for CS is 3.94B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CS on April 13, 2023 was 47.56M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a -63.78% drop in the past month, and a -72.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for CS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.16% for CS’s stock, with a -76.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CS Trading at -60.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -63.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0728. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -69.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

