Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) by analysts is $2.14, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On April 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CIG was 4.58M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has increased by 5.06 when compared to last closing price of 2.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG’s stock has risen by 9.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.80% and a quarterly rise of 18.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.46% for CIG’s stock, with a 22.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at 21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +23.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.