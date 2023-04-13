Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.86 in comparison to its previous close of 10.23, however, the company has experienced a 4.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 11.49x. The 36-month beta value for SBS is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBS is $12.62, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on April 13, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS stock saw an increase of 4.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.87% and a quarterly increase of -2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for SBS’s stock, with a 5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBS Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.