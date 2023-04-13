CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has increased by 1.62 when compared to last closing price of 14.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Striking Workers at Machinery Maker CNH Approve Contract

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Right Now?

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNHI is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNHI is $19.87, which is $5.47 above the current price. The public float for CNHI is 1.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on April 13, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNHI’s stock has seen a -1.84% decrease for the week, with a -3.55% drop in the past month and a -14.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for CNH Industrial N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for CNHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $31 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNHI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CNHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CNHI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CNHI Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -10.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.