Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) Stock: A 6.33% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has seen a -3.06% decrease in the past week, with a 4.63% gain in the past month, and a -3.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for CVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for CVE’s stock, with a -1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25.

The public float for CVE is 1.37B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on April 13, 2023 was 7.48M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 18.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

CVE Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.04. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.