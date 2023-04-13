Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

The public float for BFLY is 156.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.56% of that float. On April 13, 2023, BFLY’s average trading volume was 2.89M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY’s stock has seen a 14.10% increase for the week, with a 30.15% rise in the past month and a 11.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.49% for Butterfly Network Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.02% for BFLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BFLY, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BFLY Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.10%, as shares surge +30.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw 5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Mar 31. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,103,145 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $1,980 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 9,239 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,104,345 shares at $18,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -46.00, with -35.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.