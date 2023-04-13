Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Stock Observes -28.53% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, BNRG stock has gone up by 84.85%, with a monthly gain of 37.49% and a quarterly surge of 15.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 62.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.43% for Brenmiller Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.63% for BNRG’s stock, with a -28.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BNRG is 4.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNRG on April 13, 2023 was 513.00K shares.

BNRG) stock’s latest price update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -22.13 in relation to its previous close of 2.35. However, the company has experienced a 84.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BNRG Trading at 26.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.48%, as shares surge +34.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG rose by +84.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.28. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw 33.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-723.36 for the present operating margin

-94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brenmiller Energy Ltd stands at -728.09. The total capital return value is set at -113.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.61.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 297.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.86. Total debt to assets is 64.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.