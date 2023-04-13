Bilibili Inc. (BILI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BILI is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BILI is $182.68, which is $6.61 above the current price. The public float for BILI is 315.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILI on April 13, 2023 was 6.82M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BILI) stock’s latest price update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 21.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

BILI’s Market Performance

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has experienced a -6.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.84% drop in the past month, and a -26.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for BILI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.26% for BILI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.81. In addition, Bilibili Inc. saw -14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc. stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc. (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 100.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.11. Total debt to assets is 36.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.