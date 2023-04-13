Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD)’s stock price has increased by 107.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a 111.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AUUD is $4.00, which is $2.9 above the current price. The public float for AUUD is 8.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUUD on April 13, 2023 was 26.59K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD stock saw an increase of 111.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.58% and a quarterly increase of 5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.74% for Auddia Inc. (AUUD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.03% for AUUD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

AUUD Trading at 11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.38%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +92.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7610. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw 14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUUD starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1,740,859 shares of Auddia Inc., valued at $6,449 using the latest closing price.

Thramann Jeffrey John, the Executive Chairman of Auddia Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Thramann Jeffrey John is holding 1,734,359 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -88.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.