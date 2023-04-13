Assessing the Risk and Potential of Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) Stock

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen a 9.27% increase in the past week, with a 10.55% gain in the past month, and a -2.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for BBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.68% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for BBD on April 13, 2023 was 32.72M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.78. However, the company has seen a 9.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BBD Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.