Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Terex Corporation (TEX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is above average at 10.33x. The 36-month beta value for TEX is also noteworthy at 1.64.

The public float for TEX is 65.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on April 13, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has increased by 3.44 when compared to last closing price of 43.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TEX’s Market Performance

Terex Corporation (TEX) has experienced a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.32% drop in the past month, and a -1.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for TEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for TEX’s stock, with a 9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to TEX, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

TEX Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.24. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 8,907 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 436,280 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $534,420 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 10,832 shares at $60.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 445,187 shares at $650,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Terex Corporation (TEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.